Video

There are 200m people around the word who are unemployed, and, of those, more than a third are between the ages of 16 and 24.

They are being referred to as the 'lost generation'.

Japan has seen 20 years of economic stagnation and more than one generation of its young people have come of age with few hopes of a well-paid job.

Kenta Shibasaki is a 24 year-old college graduate and gave the BBC a glimpse of his life.