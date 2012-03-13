Media player
Political disaffection finds satire in South Korea
South Korea is in the grip of an unlikely political agitator, as it prepares for elections next month: A weekly podcast of conversations between four middle-aged political commentators.
Called Naneun Ggomsuda, or NaGomSu for short, the tone is irreverent, the politics fiercely anti-government, and its audience largely young, politically disaffected voters in their twenties.
The BBC's Seoul correspondent Lucy Williamson has been to meet the men behind it, and the fans they are bringing back to politics.
13 Mar 2012
