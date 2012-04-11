Hailstones
Giant hailstones wreak havoc in China

Hailstorms wreaked havoc in southwest China's Guizhou province on Tuesday, injuring about 25 people.

The huge hailstones caused damage to buildings and crops in the region.

Three people are also reported to have died in the eastern province of Jiangxi, where hailstorms struck some areas.

