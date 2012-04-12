Ruling party leader and presumed presidential candidate Park Geun-hye.
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Korea's ruling party wins 'wafer thin' majority

South Korea's ruling Saenuri party has taken the majority of seats in parliamentary polls, winning 152 in the 300-seat national assembly.

That gives the party 25 more than the opposition Democratic United Party (DUP), which had earlier been tipped to win the election.

Lucy Williamson spoke to BBC World from Seoul.

  • 12 Apr 2012