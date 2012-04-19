Video

India has successfully launched a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile able to carry a nuclear warhead, officials say.

The Agni-V was launched from a site off India's east coast and took about 20 minutes to hit its target somewhere near Indonesia in the Indian Ocean.

The missile has a range of more than 5,000km (3,100 miles), potentially bringing targets in China within range.

Rahul Roy-Chaudhury, a former security adviser to the Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, told the BBC World Service that the launch "signifies the continuing concern in Delhi over China's policies towards India".

He continued: "There is a disputed territorial problem between the two countries that goes back 50 years. There is also concern that China is attempting to limit India's space within south Asia."