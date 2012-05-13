Street in Islamabad plunged into near-darkness by power cut
Pakistan crisis over power cuts

People all over Pakistan have begun to protest in the streets as they continue to be affected by power cuts of up to 18 hours a day.

The country has serious problems in its energy sector, but the government has added to the problem by failing to pay its own bills.

Aleem Maqbool reports from Islamabad.

