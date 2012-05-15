Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Did Beijing's Olympics leave a lasting legacy?
The BBC's Sport Editor David Bond visits China, the host of the Olympics in 2008, to find out what legacy lessons can be learned for the London Olympics.
The Bird's Nest and Water Cube in Beijing are still decked out in 2008 branding.
-
15 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window