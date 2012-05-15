Bird's Nest Stadium
Did Beijing's Olympics leave a lasting legacy?

The BBC's Sport Editor David Bond visits China, the host of the Olympics in 2008, to find out what legacy lessons can be learned for the London Olympics.

The Bird's Nest and Water Cube in Beijing are still decked out in 2008 branding.

  • 15 May 2012
