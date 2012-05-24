Media player
Chinese toddler rides scooter through intersection
A three-year-old Chinese toddler was captured by a traffic camera video crossing a busy intersection in eastern China on his toy scooter.
The boy drove against the traffic before being spotted by a police officer who led him to safety.
Xiaoyun Yao reports.
24 May 2012
