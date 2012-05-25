Video

The older brother of Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng has fled the closely-guarded village where he lives to go to the capital, Beijing.

Chen Guangfu is seeking legal help for his son, who faces charges after a clash with local officials.

Lawyer Ding Xikui told the BBC that Chen Guangfu wanted to consult lawyers in Beijing over his son's case.

Chen Guangcheng, who is now in the US, has expressed concern that his relatives could face reprisals.

Martin Patience reports.