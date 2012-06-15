Lee Chang-hoon
Blind news presenter charms S Korea

A blind man has been given the job of reading the news on South Korea's state broadcasting channel.

Lee Chang-hoon was one of 500 people who applied for the job, after KBS advertised for a disabled presenter.

Denise Hammick reports.

