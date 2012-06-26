Media player
How good was the 'best job in the world'?
In 2009, Briton Ben Southall, from Hampshire, won a competition to get "the best job in the world" as the caretaker of a tropical island off Australia.
He is back home in the UK for a brief spell, along with fiancée Sophee, who he met while he was in Queensland, and told BBC Breakfast just what the job was like.
26 Jun 2012
