Many die in Bangladesh floods

More than 80 people have died in flash floods and landslides in south-eastern Bangladesh.

Mud banks collapsed in a series of landslides caused by days of torrential rain.

Large parts of the port city of Chittagong are badly affected.

  • 27 Jun 2012
