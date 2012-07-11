Indian athlete released from jail

Pinki Pramanik
Video

Indian athlete Pinki Pramanik released from jail

Indian athlete, Pinki Pramanik, arrested on charges of rape and claims that she is actually male, has left jail a day after she was granted bail.

The athlete described the case against her as "a conspiracy" and vowed to clear her name.

Ms Pramanik says she had to endure a humiliating body examination by male police officers, prompting support from activists and human rights groups.

Rahul Tandon reports.

  • 11 Jul 2012