This is what 65 years of hoarding technology looks like
Mian Abdul Quddus, who lives in the Pakistani city of Lahore, has been collecting radios and other equipment since 1947.
His love of all things audio and visual means he now has three rooms in his house filled with contraptions - all of them in good working order.
Mehvish Hussain reports.
Video produced by BBC Urdu's Ali Salman
26 Jul 2012
