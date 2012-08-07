Ash from New Zealand's Mount Tongariro covers farm buildings and equipment
New Zealand's Mount Tongariro volcano spews ash

A New Zealand volcano dormant for more than a century has erupted, sending up ash clouds, disrupting flights and closing roads.

Mount Tongariro, one of three volcanoes in the centre of the North Island, became active just before midnight local time.

Here, residents describe the noise and ash cloud, while volcanologist Brad Scott explains how the eruption had not been predicted.

