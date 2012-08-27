Map of Afghanistan showing where various incidents have taken place
Seventeen civilians killed in Afghanistan's Helmand

Seventeen civilians have been killed by Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province.

The bodies of two women and 15 men were found by the side of a road in the Musa Qala district.

Meanwhile, 10 Afghan army soldiers were killed in a Taliban attack in the same province.

In eastern Afghanistan, two US soldiers were shot dead by an Afghan National Army soldier.

The BBC's Quentin Sommerville reports from Kabul.

