A 'ghost' in Yongin, South Korea
Ghostly chills and thrills in South Korean theme park

While in western countries Halloween in late October is the usual time to celebrate things that go bump in the night, South Koreans prefer to get their chills during the hot summer months.

The Korean Folk Village in the city of Yongin is turned into a ghost theme park every summer to provide thrill-seekers with this horror-fix.

Tom Bayly reports.

  • 06 Sep 2012
