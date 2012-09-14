Families mourn
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Families in Pakistan mourn after Karachi factory fire

Over 260 people lost their lives this week in what has been described as the worst factory fire in Pakistan's history - a blaze in a garment factory in the port city of Karachi.

The relatives of those killed are still coming to terms with the tragedy. And they are angry about what they see as an inadequate response by the fire fighting department and government officials.

BBC Urdu's Arif Shamim reports.

  • 14 Sep 2012
Go to next video: Karachi factory fire death toll soars