Cambodia uses mobiles and online maps to fight malaria
Cambodia has started training volunteers from remote villages to fight malaria using mobile phones and online mapping systems.
The villagers test patients and use an SMS alert system to inform health authorities about new cases of the disease across four provinces.
The pilot project is part of the country's efforts to eradicate malaria.
Trystan Young reports.
17 Sep 2012
