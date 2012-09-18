Thousands of protesters have marched past the Japanese embassy in Beijing, demanding boycotts of Japanese goods and calling on China to assert its claim over disputed islands held by the Japanese government.

In Tokyo, many Japanese nationalists also gathered in central Tokyo to rally against China.

Tensions have been growing for months in the dispute over ownership of East China Sea islands.

Tuesday marks the anniversary of the 1931 "Mukden incident" which to led to Japan's invasion of Manchuria, which is commemorated every year in China.