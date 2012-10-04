27-year-old protestor Taichi Hirano
Video

Young people speak out in Japan

Taichi Hirano is one of the people who takes part in anti-nuclear protests every Friday, outside Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's residence.

Many of the 27-year-old's fellow protesters are older but, increasingly, there are younger people including children who are participating with their parents.

Mariko Oi spoke to him to find out what motivates his stance.

