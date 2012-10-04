Media player
Kabul alternative music festival 'Sound Central'
For the second year running, Kabul is playing host to an alternative music festival - 'Sound Central'.
Local bands 'District Unknown' and 'Face-off Group' are playing to live audiences in the three-day arts and music celebration.
It's a reminder, say organisers, that Afghanistan isn't just about war.
Quentin Sommerville reports from Kabul.
04 Oct 2012
