Electric guitar at Kabul music festival
Kabul alternative music festival 'Sound Central'

For the second year running, Kabul is playing host to an alternative music festival - 'Sound Central'.

Local bands 'District Unknown' and 'Face-off Group' are playing to live audiences in the three-day arts and music celebration.

It's a reminder, say organisers, that Afghanistan isn't just about war.

Quentin Sommerville reports from Kabul.

  • 04 Oct 2012
