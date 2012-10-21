Boy trapped in wall
A boy in China who got stuck in a 25cm gap between two walls after he fell off a balcony has been rescued.

State media reported that the boy, from Jinhau City in Zheijan province, was pulled out after rescuers chiselled through one of the brick walls.

He was later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

