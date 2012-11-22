Media player
Photo competition captures life for child labourers in Pakistan
A national photo competition has been set up in Pakistan to highlight concerns over child labour in the country.
The plight of six-year-old Salman Khan - who sells scrap salvaged from the streets of Islamabad - was captured by one of the prize winners.
BBC Urdu's Iram Abbasi reports.
22 Nov 2012
