Salman Khan scavenging for scrap
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Photo competition captures life for child labourers in Pakistan

A national photo competition has been set up in Pakistan to highlight concerns over child labour in the country.

The plight of six-year-old Salman Khan - who sells scrap salvaged from the streets of Islamabad - was captured by one of the prize winners.

BBC Urdu's Iram Abbasi reports.

  • 22 Nov 2012
Go to next video: Child labour rising in Iraq