Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crocodile's flying leap at swimmer in Australia
Three Swedish tourists had a surprise while swimming in a national park in Australia when a crocodile leapt from rocks landing on one of them.
Felix Andersson, Jakob Hellberg and Ulrik Bergsland were testing new underwater camera kit when they spotted the creature and moved in for a closer look.
The crocodile suddenly launched itself from rocks in the Litchfield National Park, landing on Felix Andersson's shoulder.
Speaking to the BBC News Website, Mr Andersson said he was surprised but unhurt by the crocodile.
Footage courtesy Ulrik Bergsland
-
19 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window