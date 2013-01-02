Media player
Outcry over Japan's forced confessions
Japan has one of the lowest reported crime rates in the world and a conviction rate of more than 99%.
But while its justice system may be credited with keeping society safe, in recent months there has been a public outcry over an alarming number of wrongful arrests where innocent people confessed to crimes they did not commit.
Mariko Oi reports.
02 Jan 2013
