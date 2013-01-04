Afghan prisoner
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A look inside one of Afghanistan's progressive prisons

The prison system in Helmand province in south-west Afghanistan used to be violent and uncontrollable.

But reforms have turned one of the main jails, in Lashkar Gah, into a model prison, which aims to rehabilitate prisoners not just punish them.

David Loyn reports.

  • 04 Jan 2013
Go to next video: Afghanistan's new form of justice