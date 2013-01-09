Media player
Australia wildfires: 'Worst yet to come', says minister
A southerly change has brought some cool relief to south-east Australia as fire crews continue to battle bushfires across several states.
Temperatures in New South Wales have fallen more than 10C after one of the highest-risk fire days in its history.
New South Wales's Emergency Services Minister, Mike Gallagher, said they were expecting conditions to worsen again in the coming days.
09 Jan 2013
