A Sadhu smokes marijuana on the banks of river Ganges
Video

Millions of pilgrims take part in India's Kumbh Mela

Millions of Hindu pilgrims have arrived in the north Indian holy city of Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela.

It is 12 years since the festival has taken place in the city, and this year promises to be the biggest yet.

Donna Larsen reports.

  • 13 Jan 2013