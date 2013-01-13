Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Millions of pilgrims take part in India's Kumbh Mela
Millions of Hindu pilgrims have arrived in the north Indian holy city of Allahabad for the Kumbh Mela.
It is 12 years since the festival has taken place in the city, and this year promises to be the biggest yet.
Donna Larsen reports.
-
13 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-21002713/millions-of-pilgrims-take-part-in-india-s-kumbh-melaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window