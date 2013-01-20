Media player
Burma troops attack Kachin rebels
Burmese troops have launched an attack on ethnic Kachin rebels in the north of the country, breaking a short-lived government ceasefire.
Government forces attacked a Kachin base a few kilometres from Laiza, the biggest town controlled by rebels in the state, near the border with China.
The longstanding conflict between the rebels and the government flared up just over a year and a half ago, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
Jonathan Head reports from Laiza.
20 Jan 2013
