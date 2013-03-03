Emotions high as Bangladeshis strike

Video

At least 16 people have died in clashes in Bangladesh at the start of a strike called over a death sentence given to an Islamist party leader.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, of Jamaat-e-Islami, was sentenced on charges including murder, rape and torture during the war of independence in 1971.

The BBC's Anbarasan Ethirajan visited a village near Chittagong and described the atmosphere as "very tense".