Surveillance camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fukushima disaster: Cameras monitor nuclear 'ghost towns'

Thousands of residents of the small farming village of Iitate in northern Japan were forced to leave their homes after radiation levels peaked dangerously high in the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster of 2011.

But now a special project is helping them keep an eye on their 'ghost town', by allowing them to monitor its surveillance camera feeds.

Roopa Suchak reports.

  • 08 Mar 2013
Go to next video: Robotic helpers for Fukushima clean-up