PM Julia Gillard and President Thein Sein
Australia boosts Burma aid and defence co-operation

Australia has said it will relax restrictions on defence co-operation with Burma, as President Thein Sein made the first visit by a Burmese head of state to Australia since 1974.

Campaigners had urged Australia to raise human rights concerns with Thein Sein.

Prime Minister Julia Gillard said the increased engagement was in recognition of Burma's "critical reforms".

  • 18 Mar 2013