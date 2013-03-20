Media player
North Korea posts imaginary 'missile attack' on Washington
North Korea has posted a video on YouTube of what appears to be an imagined missile attack on US government buildings in Washington, including a simulated explosion of the Capitol's dome.
Relations remain tense between Pyongyang and Washington after a North Korean nuclear test last month.
Lucy Williamson reports.
20 Mar 2013
