Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf speeds away from court
The former president of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf has sped away from a court in Islamabad which had ordered his arrest.
He returned from exile last month and is facing charges connected with his years in power.
Police present at the court made no attempt to arrest him.
The former general immediately left the court and drove away escorted by his security detail.
The BBC's Orla Guerin described his escape as a moment of "high drama and farce".
18 Apr 2013
