Video

The BBC has obtained video footage which shows the Burmese police standing by as shops, homes and mosques are looted and burnt, and failing to intervene as Buddhist mobs, including monks, kill fleeing Muslims.

It has emerged as EU ministers meet to decide whether to permanently lift sanctions on Burma.

Much of the footage, filmed in the town of Meiktila last month, was shot by the Burmese police themselves.

This report by Jonah Fisher contains images of violence which you may find upsetting.