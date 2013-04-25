Video

Western companies who source clothes from factories abroad are putting workers at risk by failing to ensure safety guidelines are adhered to, campaigners have claimed.

The Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC), a group dedicated to improving standards in the global garment industry, made the comments following the death of more than 200 people at a factory in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

Discount clothes chain, Primark, was among the companies to confirm that one of its suppliers was on the second floor on the building.

Sam Maher from the CCC said: "You have to take responsibility to make sure that the workers you are using are not risking their lives so that we can have £2 t-shirts on our high street."