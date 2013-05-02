Zara Kahan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

First-time voters on Malaysia election

The BBC's Jonathan Head speaks to three Malaysians who are casting their votes for the first time in the general election on 5 May.

The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN, National Front) coalition has held power in Malaysia since independence in 1957.

  • 02 May 2013
Go to next video: Malaysia's National Front election hopes