First-time voters on Malaysia election
The BBC's Jonathan Head speaks to three Malaysians who are casting their votes for the first time in the general election on 5 May.
The ruling Barisan Nasional (BN, National Front) coalition has held power in Malaysia since independence in 1957.
02 May 2013
