Video
Karachi housewife talks about forthcoming election
Pakistan has witnessed a recent surge in violence aimed at political parties and candidates campaigning in the upcoming elections.
But what matters most to ordinary voters as they decide on who will form their next government in less than two weeks time?
Shahzeb Jillani asked housewife Adiba Malik for her views on the election.
02 May 2013
