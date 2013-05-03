Fisherman watches shark
Shark steals swordfish from New Zealand fishermen

A crew of fishermen in New Zealand got more than they bargained for when they attempted to catch a 600kg swordfish.

Matt Waston and his team spent half an hour reeling in the fish, before a large mako shark tried to steal it from their line.

Claire Brennan reports.

Footage courtesy of Matt Watson from The Ultimate Fishing Show

