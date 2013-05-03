Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shark steals swordfish from New Zealand fishermen
A crew of fishermen in New Zealand got more than they bargained for when they attempted to catch a 600kg swordfish.
Matt Waston and his team spent half an hour reeling in the fish, before a large mako shark tried to steal it from their line.
Claire Brennan reports.
Footage courtesy of Matt Watson from The Ultimate Fishing Show
-
03 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window