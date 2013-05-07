Mount Mayon
Philippine volcano Mount Mayon in deadly eruption

A volatile volcano has erupted in the Philippines, with five people reported dead.

Mount Mayon, 330km (206 miles) south-east of the capital Manila, sent a cloud of ash and rocks into the sky early on Tuesday.

Geeta Guru-Murthy reports.

