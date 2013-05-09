Media player
Malaysia opposition holds protest at vote result
Thousands of Malaysian opposition supporters have rallied against alleged fraud in the election, defying police who said the protest was illegal.
Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim called the protest after what he said were "stolen" polls, won by PM Najib Razak's ruling coalition.
Mr Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN or National Front) coalition won 133 of the 222 parliamentary seats on Sunday.
Jennifer Pak reports.
09 May 2013
