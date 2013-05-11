Bomb debris
Many injured in bombing at Pakistan polling station

A bomb planted near a polling station in a school building near the north-west city of Peshawar has exploded, injuring several people, according to officials.

It happened on Charsadda Road about 5 km from the city centre.

An Army Quick Response Unit official at the scene told the BBC the bomb was planted on a motorcycle.

A spokesman for Lady Reading Hospital, Jamil Shah, said seven people were injured, including one policeman and two children.

One of the injured is said to be in critical condition.

Saba Eitizaz reports.

