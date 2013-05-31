Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Korea's 'comfort women' demand apology
Up to 200,000 women are estimated to have worked as "comfort women" in Japan's military brothels, most of them Korean, during World War II.
Many died during their ordeal. Despite Japan's offer of an apology and private compensation fund for survivors, the issue has never been fully resolved.
Textbooks in Japan remain virtually silent on the issue, and one nationalist mayor recently described the past use of military comfort women as "necessary".
Lucy Williamson reports from Seoul on the historical tensions threatening to resurface.
-
31 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window