Smoke rises from a poultry farm at the Jilin Baoyuanfeng Poultry Company in Mishazi.
China poultry plant fire: Footage shows blaze

A fire at a poultry processing plant in China has killed at least 112 people, officials say.

The fire broke out at a slaughterhouse in Dehui in Jilin province early on Monday, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Rescue workers were at the scene and the fire had not yet been put out, the report said, citing local sources.

Damian Grammaticas reports.

  • 03 Jun 2013