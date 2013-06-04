Nawaz Sharif faces many economic challenges as he becomes prime minister of Pakistan for an unprecedented third term, but most pressing of them all will be sorting out the country's energy and power crisis.

Daily blackouts have become longer and more frequent over the years. The country's biggest province of Punjab has been the worst hit - where at times outages last up to 20 hours a day

Those who cannot afford generators have to make do with lighting candles and using handheld fans to cope with the hot and sticky weather.

The crippling energy crisis was seen as the decisive issue in the general election on 11 May.

From Karachi, Shahzeb Jillani reports.