Video

Power blackouts have become a regular part of everyday life in Pakistan with some areas going without electricity for up to 20 hours a day.

The country's new Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, has promised to make easing the crisis one of his top priorities.

A major cause of the problem is thought to be residents - both rich and poor - who illegally connect their homes to their city's power grid by attaching metal hooks to nearby electricity lines.

Zarghuna Kargar reports.

Video produced by BBC Persian's Mohammad Vaziri