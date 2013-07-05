Media player
Thai potbellied policemen battle the bulge in boot camp
At their last annual check-up, more than three-quarters of around 200,000 Thai police officers were shown to have some sort of health problem - one of which was obesity.
Now the overweight crime-fighters are battling the bulge with a 12-day fitness boot camp aimed at whipping them into shape.
Miranda Hurst reports.
