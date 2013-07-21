Shinzo Abe
Japan election: Abe 'wins key upper house vote'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has won a majority in the upper house, exit polls suggest.

His Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner New Komeito were set to get at least 71 of the 121 seats being contested, broadcaster NHK projected.

Mr Abe told a news conference that the coalition's policies were right for the country and needed to be taken further.

