One of the babies and her new mother on the TV show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pakistani TV show criticised after giving away babies

One of Pakistan's leading TV shows has awarded two abandoned babies to childless couples - all with viewers watching the drama unfold.

The show is hugely popular but it has been accused of holding a stunt just to boost ratings.

The BBC's Orla Guerin reports.

  • 01 Aug 2013
Go to next video: 'Burka Avenger' hero divides Pakistan